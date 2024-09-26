BMT, Strategic Marine Introduce New StratCat35 CTV

Working in partnership with Strategic Marine, BMT has introduced its latest addition to the offshore wind industry - the StratCat35 Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV).

The vessel, which made its debut at WindEnergy Hamburg, is designed to meet a wider range of operator requirements while placing sustainability at the forefront of the offshore wind sector.

As part of Strategic Marine’s range of CTV vessels, the 35-meter long StratCat35 offers an expansive deck area, improving storage capacity and enhancing operational versatility by allowing more working space.

The BMT Z-Bow hull form provides superior seakeeping in harsh offshore conditions, while also improving vessel speed and overall performance.

A key innovation of the StratCat35 is its state-of-the-art hybrid propulsion system, designed to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and enhance fuel efficiency.

This is further supported by the vessel’s methanol-ready configuration, offering future-proofing through easy adaptation to alternative fuel technologies as they become available, eliminating the need for costly retrofits.

Additionally, the StratCat35 incorporates BMT's latest generation active fender system, ensuring safer and more efficient technician transfers in challenging sea conditions.

The vessel, capable of accommodating 36 passengers and 10 crew members, is also equipped with high-comfort accommodation and dedicated spaces for technicians and crew to ensure optimal comfort during transit.

“The StratCat35 represents a leap forward in vessel technology for the offshore wind sector, blending sustainability with operational excellence. We’re proud to work alongside Strategic Marine to bring this innovative solution to the market,” said Toby Freeman, Senior Navy Architect at BMT.

“The StratCat35 is a testament to BMT’s exceptional design expertise and our shared commitment to sustainability. Their innovative solutions have truly elevated this vessel’s performance and operational versatility. We are excited to continue our partnership with BMT to push the boundaries of CTV technology in the offshore wind industry,” added James Lewis, Business Development Manager at Strategic Marine.