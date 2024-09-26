Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Hurricane Helene: 17 Oil and Gas Platform Evacuated in US Gulf of Mexico

© Igor Hotinsky / Adobe Stock
© Igor Hotinsky / Adobe Stock

About 29% of crude production and 17% of natural gas output in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico were shut in response to Hurricane Helene, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said on Wednesday.

Energy producers had shut-in 511,000 barrels per day of oil production and nearly 313 million cubic feet of natural gas from Gulf waters, the bureau added.

The hurricane was located about 480 miles (775 km) south-southwest of Tampa, packing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

There were 17 oil and gas platforms evacuated as of Wednesday, about 4.6% of the Gulf of Mexico total, the offshore regulator said citing reports from producers.

Chevron it was shutting in production at Chevron-operated Gulf of Mexico facilities and evacuating all associated personnel.

Norwegian oil producer Equinor also said it has shut in operations and evacuated staff at its Titan platform in the Gulf of Mexico as of Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Gulf of Mexico accounts for about 15% of all domestic oil production and 2% of natural gas output, according to federal data.


(Reuters - Reporting by Anmol Choubey in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and David Gregorio)

Industry News Activity Production North America Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© bomboman / Adobe Stock

CNOOC Maintains Steady Oil Production as Bebinca Typhoon...
Illustration/West Vela drillship (Credit: Seadrill)

Seadrill to Install Oil States’ MPD Tech on Its Drilling...

World Energy Jobs
Newfoundland and Labrador
eMagazine Supplement
Newfoundland and Labrador
 eMag     Digital     PDF 
Sponsored by:

Insight

November Elections an Inflection Point for US Offshore Wind

November Elections an Inflecti

Video

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind Hammer Pile-Driving Tech for Offshore Wind (Video)

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind H

Current News

Northern Lights CCS Facilities Set to Receive First CO2 Injection

Northern Lights CCS Facilities

BV Issues Final Prototype Certificate for DemoSATH Floating Wind Platform

BV Issues Final Prototype Cert

BMT, Strategic Marine Introduce New StratCat35 CTV

BMT, Strategic Marine Introduc

RWE Hires Lamprell to Deliver Transition Pieces for 2.8GW Norfolk Vanguard OW Projects

RWE Hires Lamprell to Deliver

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine