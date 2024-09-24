Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
JDR Cables Sets Up Shop in Brazil

JDR Cables service center in Macaé, Brazil (Credit: JDR Cables)
JDR Cables, a global subsea cable supplier and service provider, part of the TFKable Group, has has opened a new service center in Macaé in the state of Rio de Janeiro as part of strategic expansion into Brazil.

The service center began operations in the third quarter of 2024, providing clients with in-country technical and service support for umbilicals and related equipment, including asset management, repairs and maintenance, and supply of products such as hydraulic jumpers.

Brazil is a key market for JDR, with the company already engaged in the provision of umbilicals and subsea cables for several projects within the country.

The opening of the center is in response to its continued global growth and in-country demand for local support and servicing from customers working across projects in oil, gas, and renewables.

The wider Americas are also a key growth region for the business, with JDR holding a strong market share in the United States, supported by its regional headquarters in Houston.

The service center in Macaé will start operations with a local team of experienced oil and gas professionals as part of JDR’s regional growth strategy. The facility's footprint covers 11,265m2, allowing the business to provide a range of services including the management, repair and maintenance of equipment, as well as offshore services, and the assembly and testing of hose jumpers.

The center will be led by locally based Alex Grosso as Operational Manager.

"The launch of our new service center in Macaé reflects JDR's dedication to addressing the increasing demand for high-quality umbilicals and services in Brazil.

“It provides us with a first-class facility to support Brazil's offshore oil and gas as well as wind and broader energy objectives with a sizeable team and room for growth. This allows us to expand upon our strong market share in the region by providing essential technical and service support to our partners in Brazil,” said Brian Davis, General Manager at JDR Cables.

