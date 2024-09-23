Four New OCVs Equipped with SCHOTTEL Propulsion Systems

SCHOTTEL announced it has been chosen to supply propulsion for four new offshore construction vessels (OCV) being built by China's Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group. The 100 meters long vessels have been designed by Norway's Salt Ship Design under the name Salt 308 OCV.

The propulsion system requirements are very specific due to the need to operate offshore at depths of up to 3,000 meters in complex sea conditions. The customer for the vessels, an undisclosed European owner, will operate them in the traditional oil and gas industry as well as in the renewable energy industry.

“We would like to thank all project partners for the confidence they have placed in SCHOTTEL to equip this series of OCVs with our thrusters," says Roland Schwandt, Deputy CEO of SCHOTTEL. "The propulsion package of five thrusters per vessel will provide the future operator with the very best technology available on the market for dynamic positioning in heavy duty offshore applications.”

Order volume per vessel:

- 2x SCHOTTEL Dynamic RudderPropellers type SRP 610 DL

The SCHOTTEL Dynamic RudderPropeller (SRP-D) played a convincing role as an essential means for dynamic positioning in the complete package. In addition to significantly increased propeller acceleration/deceleration and a high-speed azimuth steering system, the ordered azimuth thrusters additionally feature a compact design with an integrated prime mover (“Embedded L-Drive”) and an eight-degree tilted propeller shaft, resulting in less thruster-thruster and thruster-hull interaction. Each vessel will be equipped with two SRP 610 DL with a propeller diameter of 3,200mm and an input power of 2,700kW.

- 1x SCHOTTEL Retractable RudderPropeller type SRP-R 380 L

The main propulsion will be supplemented by one retractable rudder propeller type SRP-R 380 in the bow of the vessel with a propeller diameter of 2,200mm and an input power of 1,500kW, equivalent to the SRP-D mentioned above, driven by an integrated electric prime mover. The thruster, which is based on SCHOTTEL’s proven RudderPropeller technology, will be equipped with a 8-degree tilted propeller shaft for increased propulsion efficiency.

- 2x SCHOTTEL TransverseThrusters type STT 6

Two additional transverse thrusters in the bow with an input power of 2,050 kW provide even greater manoeuvrability during dynamic positioning. The propellers will have a diameter of 2,740 mm. To enhance the comfort of the crew, both SCHOTTEL STT 6s will be elastically mounted.

The new design Salt 308 OCV shows a length of 100m, a beam of 23 metres, a draught of 6.5 metres and a deck area of 1,150 square metres. It will be prepared for operation on alternative fuels. The first vessel is expected to be delivered in late 2026.