N-O-S Orders Four Hybrid E-Class Vessels

(Image: Northern Offshore Services)
(Image: Northern Offshore Services)

Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S) on Monday announced it has ordered a series of new E-Class crew transfer vessels (CTV) for scheduled delivery during the second half of 2025.

A N-O-S spokesperson told MarineLink the order is for four CTVs from Penguin Shipyard in Singapore.

The 36.5-meter-long (loa) aluminum catamaran vessels will feature updated and improved hull design for improved fuel efficiency, reduced environmental impact and enhanced stability, the N-O-S announcement said. Additionally, the vessels will provide improved crew and technician comfort, with seats for 32 passengers, as well as large cargo capacity (140 square meters on the forward deck area and a 20 square meter aft deck), N-O-S said. A standout feature will be N-O-S' patented high-performance fender.

The new hybrid E-Class vessels are designed for efficiency and performance, with a flexible engine configuration intended to use only the power that the current situation requires, N-O-S said, noting the vessels are prepared to use both alternative fuels and fully electric modes. 

“We are proud to continue our journey towards a deepened sustainability and innovation focus by expanding our fleet with new E-Class vessels. This order confirms our commitment to offering our customers the best possible solutions while having future demands in mind,” said David Kristensson, Group CEO of Northern Offshore Group. “We are excited to see how these innovative vessels will ensure the efficiency and flexibility of our services.”

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Europe Offshore Wind Crew Transfer Vessels

