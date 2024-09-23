Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Gemini Offshore Wind Farm Comes Back Online

(Credit: NKT)
(Credit: NKT)

Danish subsea cable and services firm NKT has taken part in the repair of export cables at 600 MW Gemini offshore wind in the Netherlands, which has been put back to full operation.

A group of cable and energy specialists, including a repair team from NKT, helped Gemini offshore wind farm with a repair during the summer. The NKT team was responsible for the jointing of the replacement cable between the wind farm and the coast.

Around 900,000 households are powered by sustainable energy from the Gemini offshore wind farm. In summer 2024, the wind farm experienced a cable failure in one of the export cables. Cable downtime can be costly and significantly lowers the output from the wind farm.

Quickly a repair team was assembled, and the NKT team led the jointing of the replacement cable between the wind farm and the Groningen coast.

“NKT is pleased to have contributed to the swift repair of the Gemini connection, bringing the wind park back to full operational capacity and supplying sustainable energy to households across the Netherlands.

“Restoring a subsea connection is a complex operation that requires significant skills and expertise. We greatly appreciated the strong collaboration with the Gemini team on the job execution,” said Axel Barnekow Widmark, Executive Vice President, Service & Installation at NKT.

