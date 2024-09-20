Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Damen Starts Building Support Vessels to Fill Rising Demand in Gulf Region

Damen Shipyards has started construction of three shallow draft multi-purpose support vessels at its shipyard in the United Arab Emirates, in anticipation of an increase in offshore and dredging activity in Arabian Gulf region.

The initial program will be comprised of a 27-metre Multi Cat 2712 for delivery in November 2025, a 33-metre Multi Cat 3313 SD (shallow draft) for delivery in December 2025, and a 27-metre Shoalbuster 2711 for delivery in February 2026.

All three types are highly versatile workboats capable of undertaking a wide range of support activities including dredging and offshore installation and maintenance, two of the main areas of anticipated growth.

All the vessels are more than capable of undertaking anchor handling, buoy handling, dredging support, general port maintenance, plough dredging, and towing / pushing. The vessels are fully prepared to be certified according to IMO Tier III emission regulations.

The Shoalbuster class is particularly well adapted for operations in shallow waters and the Shoalbuster 2711 is a mid-range model that comes fully equipped for towage together with 41-tonnes of bollard pull, waterfall winch and deck crane as standard.

With a draught of 3.0 meters it is well-suited for offshore and shallow draft works. For ultra-shallow waters, the Multi Cat 3313 SD is unbeatable with a draught of just 2.2 meters, and its 200 m2 of deck space makes it suitable for anchor, hose handling and carrying equipment and containers. 

The Multi Cat 2712 is a fully equipped mid-size Multi Cat capable of being deployed for all types of activities with 30+ tonnes of bollard pull.

Damen Starts Building Support Vessels to Fill Rising Demand in Gulf Region

