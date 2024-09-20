Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Gets Permit for Norwegian Sea Drilling Operation

Deepsea Atlantic rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Equinor a drilling permit for a new exploration well in the Norwegian Sea, to be conducted using Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Atlantic drilling rig.

The permit is for wellbore 6406/6-7 S wildcat well in production license 1119.

Equinor is the operator of the license with 50% interest, with partners OKEA and Pandion Energy holding 30% and 20%, respectively.

The wildcat well will be drilled with Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible drilling rig.

The rig is sixth generation deepwater and harsh environment unit, which can operate at water depths of up to 3,000 meters.

The dual derrick, dynamic-positioned rig incorporates enhanced GVA 7500 designs. Its maximum drilling capacity is 10,670 meters

