SLB and NVIDIA Collaboration to Scale Up Energy Industry-Specific AI

SLB and NVIDIA have expanded their long-standing collaboration to accelerate and scale up the development of generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the energy industry.

The collaboration accelerates the development and deployment of industry-specific generative AI foundation models across SLB’s global platforms, including its Delfi digital platform and Lumi data and AI platform, by leveraging NVIDIA NeMo, part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, to develop custom generative AI that can be run in the data center, in any cloud or at the edge.

Working together with NVIDIA, SLB will build and optimize models to the specific needs and requirements of the data-intensive energy industry, including subsurface exploration, production operations and data management.

This will help unlock the full potential of generative AI for energy domain experts including researchers, scientists and engineers - enabling them to interact with complex technical processes in new ways to drive higher value and lower carbon outcomes.

"As we navigate the delicate balance between energy production and decarbonization, generative AI is emerging as a crucial catalyst for change. Our collaboration with NVIDIA will accelerate the creation of tailored generative AI solutions, enabling our customers to optimize operations, enhance efficiency and minimize their overall footprint,” said Olivier Le Peuch, chief executive officer, SLB.

“AI offers the energy industry an extraordinary tool for sustainably providing the resource that powers life across our planet. Custom models created by SLB leveraging NVIDIA NeMo will provide the industry’s scientists and engineers unprecedented insight to speed their work in optimizing the energy supplies today and unlocking the clean energy innovations of tomorrow,” added Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.