Iberdrola Inaugurates Second Largest Offshore Wind Farm in France

Iberdrola has inaugurated Brittany’s first offshore wind farm, the 496 MW Saint-Brieuc project, which is also the second largest offshore wind farm in France.

With an investment of $2.7 billion (€2.4 billion), the Saint-Brieuc project began development in 2012 and entered full operation in May 2024, following three years of construction.

It consists of 62 Siemens Gamesa turbines, each with a capacity of 8 MW, the most powerful installed in France to date.

The wind farm’s annual production of nearly 2,000 GWh will make it possible to provide renewable energy to close to 1 million people.

"This project lays the foundations for the offshore wind sector in France and clearly demonstrates the potential that this technology has to boost energy security and the reindustrialization of Europe, while contributing to climate objectives, in line with the Draghi report,” said Ignacio Galán, executive chairman of Iberdrola.

The Saint-Brieuc project also helped to advance the offshore wind sector in France. The wind turbines were manufactured by Siemens Gamesa at a new facility in Le Havre and the components of the jacket foundations were partly built and assembled by Navantia Windar in the Port of Brest.

Saint-Brieuc is the fourth offshore wind farm developed, built and operated by Iberdrola after West of Duddon Sands (Irish Sea, 389 MW), Wikinger (Baltic Sea, 350 MW) and East Anglia One (North Sea, 714 MW).

In addition, Iberdrola has four other projects in construction. In 2025, Baltic Eagle in Germany and Vineyard Wind 1 (which will be the first large-scale offshore wind farm in the United States) will come into operation.

In 2026, East Anglia Three in the United Kingdom and Windanker in Germany are also scheduled to become operational.

Beyond these projects, Iberdrola has recently been awarded contracts for two new projects. East Anglia Two, in the UK and New England Wind 1, in Massachusetts in the United States.