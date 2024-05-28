Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Iberdrola Commissions 496 MW Saint-Brieuc Offshore Wind Farm in France

Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm (Credit: Iberdrola - Christophe Beyssier)
Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm (Credit: Iberdrola - Christophe Beyssier)

Iberdrola, through its subsidiary Ailes Marines, has fully commissioned the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm, which is the second offshore wind farm in France and the first in Brittany.

All wind turbines are operational in the 496 MW project as of May 28, 2024, with the entire production from the 62 turbines now feeding into the national electricity grid, managed by RTE.

To date, it is equipped with the most powerful turbines ever installed on a wind farm in France.

With an annual production of 1,820 GWh/year, the 62 wind turbines will cover the annual electricity consumption of 835,000 inhabitants, which represents 9% of the total electricity consumption of Brittany.

The components of the jacket foundation were partly built and assembled on the Brest polder by the Navantia Windar. The electrical equipment for the masts of the 62 wind turbines was assembled by the company Haizea Breizh, also in Brest.

The wind turbines for the Saint-Brieuc wind farm were manufactured in France, on the new industrial site of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, located in the port of Le Havre.

"We are particularly proud today to announce the full commissioning of the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm, twelve years after being named the winner and three years after the start of installation work.

“I would like to thank all the stakeholders in the region who have supported us over the years, as well as the teams at Iberdrola and our suppliers, who have been involved since 2012 in the realization of this major industrial project, which is supporting the energy transition and employment in France," said Emmanuel Rollin, Director France of Iberdrola.

Saint-Brieuc is the fourth offshore wind farm developed, built and operated by Iberdrola after West of Duddon Sands (Irish Sea, 389 MW), Wikinger (Baltic Sea, 350 MW) and East Anglia One (North Sea, 714 MW).

Iberdrola has also started construction of Baltic Eagle (476 MW) in Germany, East Anglia 3 (1.4 GW) in the United Kingdom and Vineyard Wind 1 (806 MW), the first large-scale offshore wind farm in the United States.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Van Oord)

Van Oord Installs First Monopile Foundation at RWE’s 1.4GW...
© hafenkieker / Adobe Stock

Wind Power LAB Releases LASSIE to Fend Off Lightning...

Insight

Lula's Ambitions for Petrobras Hemmed in by New Rules

Lula's Ambitions for Petrobras

Video

LR Helps Offshore Operators Navigate Tough Technical Hurdles

LR Helps Offshore Operators Na

Current News

Estonia Says China Has Not Responded to Subsea Cables Probe Request

Estonia Says China Has Not Res

Iberdrola Commissions 496 MW Saint-Brieuc Offshore Wind Farm in France

Iberdrola Commissions 496 MW S

Van Oord’s Boreas Set for First Job at German Offshore Wind Project

Van Oord’s Boreas Set for Firs

Rentel Offshore Wind Farm Cable Goes Back Online

Rentel Offshore Wind Farm Cabl

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine