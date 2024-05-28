Iberdrola Commissions 496 MW Saint-Brieuc Offshore Wind Farm in France

Iberdrola, through its subsidiary Ailes Marines, has fully commissioned the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm, which is the second offshore wind farm in France and the first in Brittany.

All wind turbines are operational in the 496 MW project as of May 28, 2024, with the entire production from the 62 turbines now feeding into the national electricity grid, managed by RTE.

To date, it is equipped with the most powerful turbines ever installed on a wind farm in France.

With an annual production of 1,820 GWh/year, the 62 wind turbines will cover the annual electricity consumption of 835,000 inhabitants, which represents 9% of the total electricity consumption of Brittany.

The components of the jacket foundation were partly built and assembled on the Brest polder by the Navantia Windar. The electrical equipment for the masts of the 62 wind turbines was assembled by the company Haizea Breizh, also in Brest.

The wind turbines for the Saint-Brieuc wind farm were manufactured in France, on the new industrial site of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, located in the port of Le Havre.

"We are particularly proud today to announce the full commissioning of the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm, twelve years after being named the winner and three years after the start of installation work.

“I would like to thank all the stakeholders in the region who have supported us over the years, as well as the teams at Iberdrola and our suppliers, who have been involved since 2012 in the realization of this major industrial project, which is supporting the energy transition and employment in France," said Emmanuel Rollin, Director France of Iberdrola.

Saint-Brieuc is the fourth offshore wind farm developed, built and operated by Iberdrola after West of Duddon Sands (Irish Sea, 389 MW), Wikinger (Baltic Sea, 350 MW) and East Anglia One (North Sea, 714 MW).

Iberdrola has also started construction of Baltic Eagle (476 MW) in Germany, East Anglia 3 (1.4 GW) in the United Kingdom and Vineyard Wind 1 (806 MW), the first large-scale offshore wind farm in the United States.