Ocean Winds Picks Onshore Substation Contractor for Polish Offshore Wind Farm

Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture by EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has selected P&Q to construct an onshore substation for its 500 MW BC-Wind offshore wind farm in Poland.

The contract includes the design, construction, installation and commissioning of an onshore power station, the purpose of which is to integrate with the national power system in the Choczewo commune, in the Pomeranian Province.

The onshore power station will play a significant role in the transmission of energy from the offshore wind farm to the national power system, to be built 23 kilometers offshore Polish mainland, in Poland’s Baltic Sea Exclusive Economic Zone.

It will be equipped with a power transformer, responsible for increasing the voltage transmitted from the offshore station from 275 kV to 400 kV, which will enable efficient energy transmission.

Earlier in 2025, Ocean Winds selected CRIST Offshore for the the design, construction and commissioning of an offshore substation (OSS) for the project.

"As an international investor in Poland, we focus on the development of the local supply chain and actively influence the development of the Polish offshore wind market,” said Kacper Kostrzewa, Managing Director of Ocean Winds in Poland.