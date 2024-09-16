TWP Hands in Offshore Scoping Report for 1GW Scottish Offshore Wind Farm

Thistle Wind Partners (TWP), a consortium of DEME Concessions, Qair and Aspiravi, has submitted the offshore scoping report for its Bowdun offshore wind farm to the Scottish Government.

The report provides information on the proposed offshore infrastructure and further outlines the approach to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), including baseline data sources.

Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm, an approximately 1 GW fixed-foundation project located 44km to the east of Stonehaven, will connect to the grid in Aberdeenshire.

In February 2024, a 24-month campaign of offshore aerial bird and marine mammal was completed, along the benthic survey three months later.

These are key environmental baseline surveys of the array area and export cable corridor, used to support the impact assessment.

Onshore wintering bird and intertidal surveys were completed earlier in the year and ecology surveys, which will form a key part of the onshore environmental baseline assessment within the onshore EIA, are currently ongoing.

Earlier in September, TWP submitted its onshore scoping report to Aberdeenshire Council for the onshore infrastructure associated with the Bowdun offshore wind farm.

The report provides information on the proposed onshore infrastructure and further outlines the approach to the EIA, including baseline data sources.

“TWP are delighted to meet this milestone for Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm, which is a key step in the consenting journey for the development of our project. We will continue to work alongside our many stakeholders in the region and will be sharing project information with the communities in Bowdun during visits to the area next month,” said Ian Taylor, TWP’s Project Director.