TWP Files Onshore Scoping Report for Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm

Thistle Wind Partners (TWP), a consortium of DEME Concessions, Qair and Aspiravi, has submitted a scoping report for the onshore infrastructure related to its 1 GW Bowdun offshore wind farm in Scotland.

The report provides information on the proposed onshore infrastructure and further outlines the approach to the Environmental Impact Assessment, including baseline data sources.

Bowdun offshore wind farm, an approximately 1 GW fixed-foundation project located 44 km to the east of Stonehaven, will connect to the grid in Aberdeenshire.

The TWP team has been working through optioneering and consideration of environmental constraints, in discussions with several landowners, throughout the year to identify landfall, cable corridor and substations options.

Onshore wintering bird and intertidal surveys were completed earlier in the year and ecology surveys, which will form a key part of the onshore environmental baseline assessment within the EIA, are currently ongoing.

Submission of this Onshore Scoping Report follows TWP’s submissions of both the onshore and offshore scoping reports for its Ayre Offshore Wind Farm in the first half of the year.

TWP secured both projects in the ScotWind seabed lease round in 2022.

“The submission of the onshore scoping report for the Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm is a very significant milestone for the project and allows us to continue engagement with the local community on the emerging cable corridors, substation and landfall,” said Ian Taylor, TWP’s Project Director.

TWP plans to start constructing both wind farms in 2029, with the Ayre floating offshore wind farm being built in two separate phases.

Both will be fully commissioned by 2033, providing enough energy to power 2.4 million households, TWP said earlier.