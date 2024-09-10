ADNOC Signs 15-Year LNG Supply Deal with Indian Oil

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with Indian Oil for the delivery of delivery of 1 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) of LNG, to be primarily sourced from the Ruwais project.

Under the 15-year agreement, LNG cargoes will be shipped to IndianOil’s destination ports in India.

The LNG will primarily be sourced from ADNOC’s lower-carbon Ruwais LNG project, which is currently under development in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi, and is expected to start commercial operations in 2028.

“India is an important, strategic partner of the UAE and this agreement underscores ADNOC’s commitment to delivering secure, lower-carbon energy to support the country’s energy security.

“The agreement also highlights confidence in the Ruwais LNG project, which is an integral part of ADNOC’s strategy to expand our global LNG footprint to meet growing demand today while helping the world transition to a cleaner energy future,” said Rashid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, ADNOC Senior Vice President, Marketing.

By 2029, IndianOil is expected to become ADNOC’s biggest LNG customer, with a total offtake of 2.2 mmtpa, comprising 1.2 mmtpa from Das Island and 1 mmtpa from Ruwais LNG.

The agreement with IndianOil is one of several long-term LNG sales commitments ADNOC has signed with international partners for Ruwais LNG for over 70% of the project’s total production capacity.

The Ruwais LNG plant is set to be the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and Africa region to run on clean power, making it one of the lowest-carbon intensity LNG plants in the world

The facility will leverage artificial intelligence and the latest technologies to enhance safety, minimize emissions and drive efficiency

The project will consist of two 4.8 mmtpa LNG liquefaction trains with a total capacity of 9.6 mmtpa, more than doubling ADNOC’s existing UAE LNG production capacity to around 15 mmtpa.