Developers Submit Two New Proposals for New York’s Offshore Wind Solicitation

Vineyard Offshore and Community Offshore Wind have submitted proposals to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to develop two offshore wind projects as part of the state’s fifth solicitation round.

Vineyard Offshore has submitted application to develop Excelsior Wind, a 1,350 MW offshore wind project, located 24 miles from the nearest shoreline.

The project could deliver enough electricity to power more than 700,000 New York homes.

According to Vineyard Offshore, the project has the potential to generate more than 5,000 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity annually once it reaches commercial operation in 2031.

“Vineyard Offshore knows how to deliver clean, reliable energy because we listen, learn, and develop our projects with the input of community partners. As a result, Excelsior Wind will generate billions in economic benefits over the long term, create family-sustaining jobs, support local businesses, and help New York get on track to achieving its nation-leading climate goals. With NYSERDA’s approval, we will be ready to hit the ground running,” said Alicia Barton, Vineyard Offshore’s CEO.

Community Offshore Wind, a joint venture of RWE and National Grid Ventures (NGV), proposes to develop an offshore wind project in the New York Bight lease area the partners secured in 2022, which has a capacity of up to 3 GW of offshore wind energy.

According to Community Offshore Wind, the project could generate enough electricity to power hundreds of thousands of New York homes, and create almost 700 direct jobs and drive approximately $3 billion in economic activity.

"The buildout of offshore wind is an opportunity to do far more than just expand New York’s clean energy capacity, and we’ve designed a project that will deliver new economic opportunity to every corner of the state.

“Offshore wind is necessary to meet rising energy demand and enable New York’s economic growth, and our project’s investments will create good-paying union jobs and help build an offshore wind supply chain that benefits the region,” said Doug Perkins, President & Project Director of Community Offshore Wind.

Both Excelsior Wind and Community Offshore Wind projects were previously selected in NYSERDA’s third offshore wind solicitation, although NYSERDA ultimately did not issue contracts for those awards.

To remind, NYSERDA launched the fifth offshore wind solicitation in July 2024, with the contract signing for the selected projects expected in the first quarter of 2025.