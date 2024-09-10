Equinor and Partners Make Gas Discovery in Norwegian Sea

Equinor and its partners have proven gas/condensate in a well in the Norwegian Sea, drilled in connection with the Lavrans discovery, which is currently undergoing development.

The well 6406/2-L-2 H, located 260 kilometres southwest of Brønnøysund, is part of production license 199 in the Haltenbanken Vest Unit in the Norwegian Sea.

Equinor is the operator with 52% working interest, along with partners Petoro (27%), Vår Energi (15%), and TotalEnergies (6%).

The well was drilled with Transocean Spitsbergen rig, and preliminary estimates place the size of the discovery in the range of 2-4 million standard cubic metres (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalent.

According to Norwegian Offshore Directorate, the licensees will consider tying the discovery back to infrastructure being developed for Lavrans – which is a part of the Kristin field.

The Transocean Spitsbergen will now continue drilling production well 6406/2-L-2 AY1H in the same location.