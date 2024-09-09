Jumbo Offshore Wraps Up Work at Taiwanese Offshore Wind Farm

Jumbo Offshore has completed transport and installation of transition pieces on the Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan, under a contract with Yunneng Wind Power.

For its role on the project, Jumbo Offshore deployed its DP2 Heavy Lift Crane Vessel Jumbo Javelin.

Jumbo Javelin was outfitted in a project-specific set-up to undertake the work at 640 MW offshore wind farm.

This included the Jumbo Fly-Jib modular crane boom extension, a feature which can be mounted on a Jumbo J-Class vessel to increase the lifting height. With this, the vessel was provided with the capability to lift the 27-meter-high transition pieces.

Jumbo Javelin performed the final installation on August 23, 2024. The vessel was loaded out with transition pieces in Kaohsiung, transporting up to four 450t units at one time. In total, Jumbo Javelin transported and installed 80 transition pieces during the project, completing the project ahead of schedule.

The Yunlin offshore wind is located in the Taiwan Strait, between 8 and 17 km from the coast of Taiwan.

Covering an area 82km2, the wind farm comprises 80 offshore wind turbines, which will provide sufficient power for 600,000 Taiwanese households.