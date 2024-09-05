Harlyn to Collect and Store Spare Inter Array Cables at Moray West

UK engineering company Harlyn Solutions has signed an agreement with Ocean Winds for the collection, storage, and emergency preparedness of Moray West’s spare inter array cables.

Moray West, overseen by Ocean Winds, the 50/50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, started generating power to the grid in July and will consist of 60 wind turbines, each with a generating capacity of 14.7 MW.

The work will be delivered over the next few months before the cables and cable accessories will enter storage.

Harlyn, a UK engineering company, has been appointed to collect and store the spare inter array cables at its facility in the Port of Blyth. This comes after Harlyn successfully delivered two other projects for Moray West, including the transportation of both substations and the cleaning of monopiles infield.

“I am thrilled that our unique problem-solving approach to projects has been picked up and understood by Ocean Winds. Our teams have worked hand-in-hand across multiple scopes and this long-term project shows the dependability of the team we have at Harlyn as being the partner of choice for these complex challenges,” said Hamish Adamson, managing director of Harlyn.

“We’re delighted to be using Harlyn to store our cables in the UK. Delivering local content is important to Ocean Winds and working with Harlyn for a third scope we are able to support a thoroughly competent UK supplier,” said Pete Geddes, Moray West Project Director at Ocean Winds.