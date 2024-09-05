Taiwan Gets New Offshore Wind Farm Ahead of Schedule

The 300 MW Zhong Neng offshore wind farm in Taiwan, developed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and China Steel Corporation (CSC), has been inaugurated after completing construction ahead of ahead of schedule.

Zhong Neng is the first offshore wind farm in Taiwan to be completed ahead of schedule and the second offshore wind farm completed in Taiwan this year by CIP, following the inauguration of the 600MW Changfang-Xidao.

Zhong Neng, located off the coast of Changhua County, received local content plan approval from the Taiwan government in November 2019, and the first turbines were installed in May 2024.

Full grid connection is expected by year-end, and, once, fully commercially operational, Zhong Neng will provide clean energy to approximately 300,000 households and present a carbon reduction potential of approximately 550,000 tons annually.

“We are very pleased to have successfully constructed Zhong Neng, together with our partner China Steel Corporation. The project was completed ahead of time and to the highest localization requirements and is another example of how our investments make a meaningful contribution to the local energy transition, creating local growth and jobs and delivering healthy and stable returns for our investors,” said Mads Skovgaard Andersen, Partner at CIP.

Since entering Taiwan in 2017, CIP and other partners have been involved in three offshore wind projects in the country with a combined capacity of approximately 1,400MW: Changfang-Xidao (600MW), Zhong Neng (300MW), and Fengmiao (500MW).