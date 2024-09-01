Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Israel Takes Next Step in Aphrodite Gas Field Development

© Lucasz Z / Adobe Stock
© Lucasz Z / Adobe Stock

The partners in the offshore Aphrodite natural gas field have submitted a plan to the Cypriot government to develop the project at a cost of about $4 billion, Israel's NewMed Energy said on Sunday.

NewMed said that together with partners Chevron and Shell they updated an earlier development and production plan according to instructions from the government.

"According to the updated plan, the production and processing of natural gas from the reservoir will be carried out through the construction of an independent floating production facility to be positioned above the Aphrodite reservoir," the company said.

It will have an estimated maximum production capacity of about 800 million cubic feet per day, initially through 4 production wells. The natural gas will be exported via a pipeline to the Egyptian transmission system, it said.

Aphrodite holds an estimated at 3.6 trillion cubic feet of gas. It is located in the area of Block 12, around 170 km offshore Limassol, Cyprus.

There have been protracted talks on the future development of the Aphrodite field south-east of Cyprus since Chevron attempted to introduce changes to a 2019 field development plan. That plan had been agreed between Cyprus and licence-holder Noble, an independent energy operator Chevron acquired in 2020.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer)

Offshore Activity Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Johan Castberg FPSO at Aker Solutions Stord, September 2023. Drone photo: Jonny Engelsvoll &amp; Lizette Bertelsen / Equinor

Equinor Generating Billions for Norwegian Suppliers
The Liza Unity FPSO is operating for ExxonMobil’s Stabroek Block development offshore Guyana. (Photo: ABS)

Full Output Resumes at Liza Unity in Guyana

Insight

North Sea Realism in a Busy Market

North Sea Realism in a Busy Ma

Video

Mind the Drivetrain

Mind the Drivetrain

Current News

Esgian Week 35 Report: Petronas Plans Return to Mexico

Esgian Week 35 Report: Petrona

Israel Takes Next Step in Aphrodite Gas Field Development

Israel Takes Next Step in Aphr

BOEM Announces New Rules for Protection of Shipwrecks

BOEM Announces New Rules for P

Tyra II Transformer Repair Completed

Tyra II Transformer Repair Com

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine