Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Adani Ports to Buy $185 Million Stake in Astro Offshore

(Photo: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone)
(Photo: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone)

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said on Friday it will buy a majority stake in an offshore support vessel operator for $185 million, expanding its fleet and diversifying beyond port operations.

Astro Offshore, in which Adani Ports will buy an 80% stake, owns a fleet of 26 vessels including barges and workboats, counting miner NMDC and construction bellwether Larsen and Toubro as its customers.

"Astro will add... to our current fleet of 142 tugs and dredgers... (and) the acquisition will also give us access to an impressive roster of tier-1 customers," Adani Ports CEO Ashwani Gupta said in a statement.

The deal comes as India's largest private port operator aims to grow its presence beyond its mainstay port operations to maintain its sector lead against smaller rivals JSW Infrastructure and Gujarat Pipavav.

The acquisition is expected to close within a month with no requirement of regulatory approvals, Adani Ports added.


(Reuters - Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Offshore Vessels Mergers & Acquisitions Middle East

Related Offshore News

Image courtesy Eidesvik Offshore

Ammonia Fuelled Platform Supply Vessels to Cut GHG...
Arbol Grande is a construction and subsea vessel, delivered in 2003 with specifications tailor made for the Mexican market. Image courtesy DeepOcean

DeepOcean Wins Vessel Contract Extension in Mexico

Insight

North Sea Realism in a Busy Market

North Sea Realism in a Busy Ma

Video

Mind the Drivetrain

Mind the Drivetrain

Current News

Adani Ports to Buy $185 Million Stake in Astro Offshore

Adani Ports to Buy $185 Millio

China’s New Installation Vessel Capable of Installing 20MW Turbines

China’s New Installation Vesse

CNOOC Positive on Fossil Fuel Demand

CNOOC Positive on Fossil Fuel

Shell to Cut Oil Exploration Workforce

Shell to Cut Oil Exploration W

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine