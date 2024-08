The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Equinor Energy AS drilling permit for wellbore 6608/10-R-2 H in production licence 1013, cf. Section 13 of the Resource Management Regulations.

General information

Wellbore name

6608/10-R-2 H

Type

EXPLORATION

Purpose

WILDCAT

Production licence

128 Drill permit

2003-L

Drilling facility

TRANSOCEAN ENCOURAGE

Planned position

NS 66° 8' 41.32'' N

Planned positio

EW 8° 14' 12.54'' E

Licencing activity (round/APA) 10-B

Planned entry date

Sep 2024