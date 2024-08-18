Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
"We have had a well control incident at Gullfaks C" says Equinor

Source: Equinor

Norway's Equinor shut down production at its Gullfaks C platform in the North Sea on Sunday and evacuated some workers as a precaution following a well incident, a company spokesman said.

"We have had a well control incident at Gullfaks C," said a company spokesperson, adding that the well was "stable".

It was not immediately clear when output could restart at Gullfaks C, but the other Gullfaks platforms were running as normal, he added.

Gullfaks C produces mostly oil. It also processes and exports oil and gas from the nearby Tordis field.

Gas production capacity at the Gullfaks field will be cut overall by 6.6 million cubic meters per day on Monday, Norway's gas system operator said separately on its website.

Equinor operates the field and has 51% stake, while its partners, Norway state-owned firm Petoro and Austria's OMV, hold 30% and 19%, respectively.


(Reuters)

"We have had a well control incident at Gullfaks C" says Equinor

