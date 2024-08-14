Borr Drilling Takes Delivery of Fourth Jackup

Seatrium has delivered its fourth jackup rig, Vali, to Borr Drilling from its Pioneer Yard in Singapore about a year ahead of its planned delivery next year.

Vali is a KFELS Super B Class rig, specifically engineered to operate in water depths of up to 400 feet and capable of drilling to depths of up to 35,000 feet. The rig can also drill deep wells both vertically and horizontally. Its cantilever structure is designed with a maximum combined load of 3,700 kips and is equipped with an advanced, fully-automated high capacity rack and pinion jacking system, with the capacity to accommodate 150 people with full amenities.

The jackup rig is the fourth in a series of five rigs that Seatrium has built for Borr Drilling. The first three rigs were novated by Borr Drilling to ADNOC Drilling and have been delivered.

Borr Drilling in the final stages of assigning the new rig to a previously announced contract in Africa. The Var, the final newbuild, remains on schedule for delivery in late Q4 2024.

Borr’s second quarter operational performance has been strong, with a technical utilization rate of 99.2% and an economic utilization rate of 98.4%.



