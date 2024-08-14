Project Labor Agreement Signed for Salem Offshore Wind Terminal

Workers, community members, and elected officials have marked the signing of a new Project Labor Agreement (PLA) for the construction of a $300 million maritime terminal that will support the construction of offshore wind farms in Massachusetts.

Agreement at Salem Offshore Wind Terminal ensures local workers are well-positioned to work on clean energy jobs now and in the future, according to Massachusetts Building Trades Unions (MBTU).

The PLA will ensure access to hundreds of family-sustaining jobs and opportunities for local residents, people of color, and women. MBTU said that 30% of the workforce will be from Essex and Middlesex Counties, 20% will be apprentices, ensuring a well trained workforce for the future and 20% will be BIPOC and 8% women, ensuring diversity on the project.

Upon completion, the terminal will serve as the marshaling yard for the construction of a new offshore wind development off the coast of Salem.

“Today, we're celebrating the dawn of a thriving wind industry in Salem. This project will benefit thousands of residents and create good-paying careers for a whole generation of construction workers on the North Shore. The clean energy industry will be a cornerstone of the construction industry for decades to come, and project labor agreements like the one signed here in Salem will ensure a diverse, skilled, and local workforce,” said Edward J. Markey, U.S. Senator.

“Massachusetts has become one of the prime locations for the offshore wind industry as it develops in the United States. This PLA will ensure local workers are well-positioned to work on clean energy jobs now and in the future. It guarantees safe working conditions, fair wages, good health insurance, and a secure retirement for workers,” added Frank Callahan, President of MBTU.

In February 2024, the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC), Crowley Wind Services and the City of Salem announced the transfer of ownership and an agreement for site improvements and ongoing operations for the Salem Offshore Wind Terminal.