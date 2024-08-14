BOEM’s Environmental Analysis Sees No Significant Impacts of Wind Leases Off Oregon

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has concluded that leases for potential offshore wind energy development off the Oregon coast would have no significant impacts to people or environment.

BOEM has made available its final Environmental Assessment (EA) of the possible impacts from issuing leases for potential offshore wind energy development off the Oregon coast, including site assessment and site characterization activities such as geophysical, geological, and archaeological surveys

The EA concluded that lease issuance would have no significant impacts to people or the environment.

"BOEM relies on the best available science and information for our decision-making regarding offshore wind activities. Working with Tribes, government partners, ocean users, and the public, we gathered a wealth of data, diverse perspectives, and valuable insights that shaped our environmental analysis.

“We remain committed to continuing this close coordination to ensure potential offshore wind energy leasing and any future development in Oregon is done in a way that avoids, reduces, or mitigates potential impacts to ocean users and the marine environment,” said Elizabeth Klein, BOEM’s Director.

BOEM has held four offshore wind lease auctions, including sales offshore New York, New Jersey, and the Carolinas; and the first-ever sales offshore the Pacific and Gulf of Mexico coasts. BOEM is exploring additional offshore wind energy development opportunities in the U.S., including in the Gulf of Maine and offshore the U.S. Territories.

On April 30, 2024, the Department of the Interior announced a proposed offshore wind lease sale for two Wind Energy Areas in Oregon.

BOEM expects to hold an Oregon offshore wind energy lease sale later this year. A final sale notice (FSN) will be published at least 30 days prior to the sale, detailing the time and date of the lease sale and qualified participants.

Any leases that might be issued from the sale would not authorize the construction or operations of an offshore wind energy facility. Rather, a lease provides the lessee with the right to submit a project plan for BOEM’s review.

For any future proposed offshore wind projects, BOEM will develop an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to analyze the specific impacts of those projects before making decisions on whether to approve the proposed construction and operations plan. The EISs will be prepared in consultation with Tribes and appropriate government agencies, and informed by input from stakeholders, ocean users, and the public.