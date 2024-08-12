SeaTwirl, Serica Energy to Explore Electrification of Offshore Assets with Floating Wind

Floating wind turbine developer SeaTwirl has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with offshore oil and gas operator Serica Energy to collaborate on exploring the feasibility of electrification of offshore assets and oil and gas activities with SeaTwirl's floating wind turbine.

The companies signed the MoU to work together on identifying and assessing potential opportunities to decarbonize offshore oil and gas production and other associated offshore electrification opportunities using renewable power and, where applicable, subsea energy storage.

Working together to collate data from Serica Energy's operations will allow SeaTwirl to assess the commercial viability and suitability of SeaTwirl technology for offshore assets.

“We are truly excited to enter into this MoU with such a strong and innovative oil & gas operator as Serica Energy, who operates multiple assets in the North Sea and who has a solid reputation around innovation and decarbonization of their operations.

“We will explore a range of options with a clear ambition to develop an electrification solution that could be the first of its kind in the industry,” said Johan Sandberg, Chief Executive Officer SeaTwirl.