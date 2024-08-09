TotalEnergies Extends DeepSea Mira’s Stay in West Africa

Offshore drilling rig owner Northern Ocean has secured a contract extension with TotalEnergies for DeepSea Mira semi-submersible rig for continued work in West Africa.

The firm term of the contract is extended from October 2024 for one well and provides one additional well option.

The extension from October provides firm revenue backlog of approximately $24.3 - $34.2 million with the option to extend for an additional well potentially adding a further backlog of approximately $26.9 - $36.9 million.

To remind, TotalEnergies exercised the first option under the contract for DeepSea Mira semi-

The drilling rig is owned by Northern Ocean and managed by the Norwegian drilling firm Odfjell Drilling.

Built in 2019, the Deepsea Mira is a 6th generation dynamically positioned/anchor-moored semi-submersible drilling rig of Moss Maritime CS60E design. It is designed to operate in both benign and harsh environments, with a maximum operational water depth of 3000 meters.