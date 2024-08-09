Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TotalEnergies Extends DeepSea Mira’s Stay in West Africa

(Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
(Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Offshore drilling rig owner Northern Ocean has secured a contract extension with TotalEnergies for DeepSea Mira semi-submersible rig for continued work in West Africa.

The firm term of the contract is extended from October 2024 for one well and provides one additional well option.

The extension from October provides firm revenue backlog of approximately $24.3 - $34.2 million with the option to extend for an additional well potentially adding a further backlog of approximately $26.9 - $36.9 million.

To remind, TotalEnergies exercised the first option under the contract for DeepSea Mira semi-

The drilling rig is owned by Northern Ocean and managed by the Norwegian drilling firm Odfjell Drilling.

Built in 2019, the Deepsea Mira is a 6th generation dynamically positioned/anchor-moored semi-submersible drilling rig of Moss Maritime CS60E design. It is designed to operate in both benign and harsh environments, with a maximum operational water depth of 3000 meters.

Drilling Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© nattapon7 / Adobe Stock

Ivory Coast Approves Oil Production-Sharing Deals with Eni
Baltic jack-up rig for (Credit: Shelf Drilling)

Shelf Drilling Sells Baltic Jack-Up Rig

Insight

Underwater Power Grids Could Revolutionize How the US East Coast Gets Its Electricity

Underwater Power Grids Could R

Video

Topside and Jacket for ONE-Dyas’ OW-Powered Gas Platform Sail Away from HSM’s Shipyard

Topside and Jacket for ONE-Dya

Current News

Petrobras Posts First Net Loss Since 2020

Petrobras Posts First Net Loss

TotalEnergies Extends DeepSea Mira’s Stay in West Africa

TotalEnergies Extends DeepSea

Chevron’s Gorgon Gas Development Backfill Fields Proposal Up for Public Input

Chevron’s Gorgon Gas Developme

Norway Greenlights Equinor’s Drilling Ops in North Sea

Norway Greenlights Equinor’s D

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine