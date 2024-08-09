Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Norway Greenlights Equinor’s Drilling Ops in North Sea

Deepsea Atlantic rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Equinor a permit to drill a wildcat well in the North Sea, using Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Atlantic rig.

The drilling permit is for wellbore 35/11-30 S in production license 090, which is operated by Equinor with 45% working interest, along with Vår Energi 40% and INPEX Idemitsu Norge 15% as partners.

The wildcat well will be drilled with Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible drilling rig.

The rig is sixth generation deepwater and harsh environment unit, which can operate at water depths of up to 3,000 meters.

The dual derrick, dynamic-positioned rig incorporates enhanced GVA 7500 designs. Its maximum drilling capacity is 10,670 meters.

