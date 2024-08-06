Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Apollo Takes Charge of Large-Scale UK CCS and Shipping Hub Studies

Engineering and energy advisory consultancy Apollo has been selected to conduct three studies for the 7CO2 Carbon Capture and Shipping Hub in the U.K.

The initiative aims to facilitate local and regional decarbonization across the Southwest of England, the Midlands, and West Wales.

The 7CO2 hub, strategically located in Avonmouth, will provide a pathway for the permanent storage of post-combustion captured CO2, marking a significant step towards achieving the UK’s climate goals.

Funded by 7CO2 and the UK Innovate Local Industrial Decarbonisation Plan (LIDP) grant, Apollo’s studies will focus on rail, land, and power options, contributing to the comprehensive West of England LIDP report.

The studies will assess the feasibility of transporting CO2 by rail from regional emitters, identify and evaluate land for industrial decarbonization projects - such as clean power, hydrogen production, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production, and explore cost-effective power supply options, such as renewable generation and small modular nuclear reactors.

To ensure comprehensive and practical outcomes, Apollo will collaborate with key stakeholders and partners, including Suez, Viridor, SSE, EDF, Network Rail, National Grid, GB Rail Freight, VTG, Bristol Port, Petrofac, Ameresco, Bristol City Council, Western Gateway, and Hydrogen South West.

“Apollo brings 7CO2 the additional breadth and depth of expertise required for a project of this size and complexity," stated Keith Birch, 7CO2's Technical Director.

“We're excited to collaborate on this innovative project, which will have a significant impact on regional decarbonization efforts and the UK’s climate goals,” said Phil Westmorland, Apollo's Decarbonization Director.

