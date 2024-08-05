Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Kent Hooks Multi-Year Start-Up and Commissioning Job for Shell

Energy services firm Kent has secured a three-year global framework agreement with Shell to provide commissioning and start-up services (CSU) across its various onshore and offshore projects.

The contract encompasses a wide range of energy sectors, including oil, gas, and new energy initiatives, and reinforces Kent's opportunity to enhance project execution and efficiency globally.

Kent will support the portfolio with its CSU workforce while implementing its commissioning processes, systems, and tools throughout the program of works.

This strategic contract will seek to support Shell in its efforts to improve performance metrics by eliminating outcome variability related to commissioning readiness and execution while optimizing the start-up schedule and reliability of new facilities.

“We are excited about the opportunities this contract presents and are committed to setting new benchmarks in commissioning excellence. This collaboration will undoubtedly enhance our mutual goals for operational success and innovation,” said Tush Doshi, Chief Operating Officer at Kent.

