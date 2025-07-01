Eni Launches Services Firm for Oil Drilling Industry

Versalis, Eni’s chemical company, has set out plans to transfer its Oilfield Chemicals business unit into the newly established company Versalis Oilfield Solutions.

As of July 1, 2025, Eni has consolidated Versalis’ position in the oilfield services sector by bringing together key expertise and strategic activities in a single, focused and operationally efficient entity.

Versalis’ oilfield operations encompass research and development of advanced chemical formulations, outsourcing their production and marketing solvents and additives designed for the oil drilling industry.

Products are tailored to meet specific client requirements, while services include sales and after-sales support, ensuring continuous and qualified technical assistance.

The transfer of the business division will enable the focus of operations within a streamlined organization and ensure more efficient management, diversification of the client portfolio, and pursuit of new business opportunities in a continuously evolving sector.

The new entity will benefit from enhanced operational synergy and a dedicated organizational structure designed to accelerate growth and optimize both the commercial and technological effectiveness of its portfolio.

Versalis Oilfield Solutions is now fully operational, with activities spanning key markets including Europe, North and South America (USA, Mexico, Venezuela), Africa (Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Mozambique, Angola), and Asia (China, Turkmenistan).

The company ensures global coverage and delivers advanced technical support to its clients.

The Chairman and CEO of Versalis Oilfield Solutions is Sergio Lombardini.

The new company is establishing itself as a strategic player in the oilfield chemicals sector, aiming to strengthen its portfolio of advanced solutions, respond to the challenges of the energy transition, and meet the growing demands of the oil industry, focusing on improving sustainability, competitiveness and operational efficiency across the entire production cycle.