Rovco Clears UXO at Iberdrola’s Windanker Offshore Wind Farm

UK-based tech-powered offshore wind solutions provider Rovco has been selected by Iberdrola to clear unexploded ordnance (UXO) in support of the development of the 315 MW offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

Rovco carried out an investigation over several weeks, having started identification and removal in the second quarter of 2024, paving the way for the construction of Iberdrola’s Windanker wind farm, set within the German Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The project leveraged Rovco’s technology, combining advanced 3D modelling and enhanced inspection capabilities to address both UXO and non-UXO objects.

Confirmed UXOs were safely relocated or disposed of, with thorough inspections of cleared zones to remove any remaining anomalies.

The operation utilized Rovco’s newly chartered multipurpose vessel, MV Patriot, which is equipped with a spacious deck, active heave crane, DP Class 2 station-keeping, and work-class ROVs.

“This UXO project with Iberdrola represents a landmark for our construction support services. We are excited to have deployed our advanced UXO solutions in Germany, furthering offshore wind development in the Baltic Sea,” said Marc Coull, Director of O&M at Rovco.

To remind, Iberdrola made the final investment decision (FID) for the Windanker offshore wind farm in late June 2024. Scheduled for commissioning in 2026, the Windanker project will feature 21 Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbines, each rated at 15 MW.

The $1.06 billion (€1 billion) project will create more than 1,200 jobs in the construction industry, with 130 suppliers contracted in 22 countries.