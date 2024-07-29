Enauta Resumes Production at Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

Brazilian oil and gas company Enauta has resumed production from the floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel operating at Atlanta field, offshore Brazil.

Atlanta Field’s production resumed on July 26, and the maintenance period of FPSO Petrojarl I concluded with the option to operate the platform through fourth quarter of 2024.

The platform production completed its ramp-up and is currently at around 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

In June, Enauta decided to stop production from the Petrojarl I FPSO to perform modifications related to selected equipment maintenance after inspections at the process plant at the Atlanta field.

A month earlier, Enauta completed the five-day maintenance operation at the FPSO, and brough it back online, resuming the production from the field.

The Petrojarl I will be replaced with the larger capacity FPSO Atlanta, which has already been anchored at the field.

Chartered by Malaysia’s Yinson Production, the FPSO Atlanta has the capacity to process 50,000 barrels of oil per day, 140,000 barrels of water per day, and store 1.6 million barrels of oil. For comparison, Petrojarl I has a production capacity of 30,000 barrels of oil per day and a storage capacity of 180,000.