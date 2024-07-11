Production Start from FPSO Atlanta Up for Potential Delays

Oil and gas company Enauta has completed the anchoring of the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit Atlanta at a field in Santos Basin, offshore Brazil. However, the production start from the unit might face delays due to announced strikes by the officials working in public institutions.

In June, Enauta completed the anchoring operations of the Atlanta FPSO at Atlanta field. Early in July, the first producing well and all its service lines connections were completed.

The second producing well connection, which would enable the start of production on the new platform, will be concluded in the coming weeks, according to the operational schedule for the Full Development System installation.

However, strikes announced by public officials of regulatory agencies may impact the start of production schedule, according to Enauta.

Regardless, the remaining four producing wells connection shall follow the original project schedule accordingly, Enauta added.

Given the uncertainty on the schedule for FPSO Atlanta’ start of operation, the company chose to postpone the Early System return of production of through FPSO Petrojarl for the next two weeks, by including maintenance items which allow operations extension until the fourth quarter of 2024.

In late May, Enauta completed the five-day maintenance operation at Petrojarl I FPSO, and brough it back online, resuming the production from the field.

In mid-June, the company decided to stop production from the Petrojarl I FPSO to perform additonal modifications related to selected equipment maintenance after inspections at the process plant, stating the FPSO would be put in production later that month.

The Petrojarl I will be replaced with the larger capacity Atlanta FPSO.

Petrojarl I has a production capacity of 30,000 barrels of oil per day and a storage capacity of 180,000, while the FPSO Atlanta has the capacity to process 50 thousand barrels of oil per day, 140 thousand barrels of water per day, and store 1.6 million barrels of oil.

The FPSO Atlanta is chartered and operated by Malaysia's Yinson Production.