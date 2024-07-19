Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TechnipFMC Secures Subsea Job for Energean’s Development in the Mediterranean

Energean Power FPSO (Credit: Energean)
Energean Power FPSO (Credit: Energean)

TechnipFMC has secured a ‘large’ integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (iEPCI) contract by oil and gas company Energean for its Katlan development in the Mediterranean Sea.

This is Energean’s first project to use TechnipFMC’s configure-to-order Subsea 2.0 production systems.

The exact value of the contract was not disclosed, but for TechnipFMC large contract means its value is between $500 million and $1 billion.

The award follows an integrated Front End Engineering and Design (iFEED) study by TechnipFMC, which optimized the commercial and technological solution for the field. The contract covers the design, manufacture, and installation of the production systems, pipe, umbilicals, and subsea structures.

The subsea infrastructure will tie back to the Energean Power floating production, storage, and offloading vessel (FPSO), which currently serves the Karish and Karish North developments.

TechnipFMC also delivered fully integrated subsea solutions utilizing its iEPCI execution model for both of these developments.

“Combining iFEED to optimize field layout with our Subsea 2.0 platform and integrated project execution model accelerates the time to first production at Katlan. This is another iEPCI with Energean, demonstrating the collaborative relationship of our two companies which enables TechnipFMC to continue to deliver improved project economics,” said Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC.

In February 2024, Energean achieved first gas at Karish North field. The start of gas export from the Karish North enabled the utilization of the FPSO’s maximum gas capacity, which stands at 8 bcm/yr, Energean said at the time.

Engineering Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Mediterranean Sea Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: J+S Subsea)

J+S Subsea Delivers Control Systems for Canadian Oil and...
(Credit: Vallourec)

Vallourec Gets TotalEnergies’ Contract for Kaminho...

Insight

Preparing for Floating Wind – Leveraging the Oil & Gas Supply Chain

Preparing for Floating Wind –

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

Chinese Wind Turbine-makers Move into Europe as Trade Tensions Flare

Chinese Wind Turbine-makers Mo

SLB Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates on International Drilling Demand

SLB Beats Quarterly Profit Est

India’s ONGC Buys Stake in Caspian Sea Oil Assets from Equinor for $60M

India’s ONGC Buys Stake in Cas

ExxonMobil Selling Malaysia Oil and Gas Assets to Petronas

ExxonMobil Selling Malaysia Oi

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine