TGS Extends Deepwater OBN Campaign in West Africa

Norwegian seismic company TGS has secured the extension contract for the deepwater Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) data acquisition campaign in West Africa.

The additional program for a major customer, whose name was not disclosed, will extend the ongoing acquisition cooperation well into the fourth quarter 2024, TGS said.

The project is expected to deliver industry leading seismic data thus providing the client with more informed decision-making capabilities.

"This continuing acquisition campaign demonstrates the vital role that OBN acquisition plays in providing our clients with superior seismic data. We are pleased to continue our efforts in West Africa and look forward to supporting our client's needs with our advanced data solutions,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS.