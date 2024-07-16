CNOOC’s Ultra-Deep Well in Bohai Bay Outperforms Target

China’s state-run China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has informed that its first ultra-deep well in Bohai Bay achieved ‘high yield’, outperforming the targets set earlier.

The Bozhong 19-6 condensate gas field D1 well, said to be the first ultra-deep well in Bohai Bay drilled to a depth of 6,088 meters, is producing 6,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day, according to CNOOC.

Bozhong 19-6 condensate gas field is located in central Bohai Bay, with an average water depth of about 20 meters. It contains proven oil and gas in place of more than 200 billion cubic meters of natural gas and more than 200 million cubic meters of oil, CNOOC claims.

“The high yield well further confirms the promising potential of offshore deep buried hill plays. The exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the deep plays is expected to accelerate. With the new production, the company is continuously bolstering its ability to supply clean energy to the Bohai Economic Rim,” said Sun Fujie, Vice President of CNOOC.

In 2020, 2023 and 2024, CNOOC has gradually brought on-stream Bozhong 19-6 Condensate Gas Field Pilot Area Development Project, Phase I Development Project and 13-2 Block 5 Well Site Development Project.

The gas field is currently producing approximately 37,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.