WIND Group Welcomes Draftec

Source: WIND Group
WIND Group has announced that equipment engineering and manufacturing company Draftec will join the WIND family. Together, they will enhance the support and services provided to their shared clients in international offshore and renewable projects.

Draftec was founded in 2009 by Martijn Boone who, together with fellow Director Martijn Holtkamp, will continue to manage the company, bringing with them extensive experience in mechanical design, hydraulic and electrical systems and control system software and automation.

Over the years, Draftec has grown into a specialist system integrator and manufacturer of custom-designed, multi-disciplinary systems and mission equipment for sectors including offshore wind, marine and dredging and heavy lift. The company offers a comprehensive service covering everything from engineering to realization and maintenance.

WIND Group Welcomes Draftec

