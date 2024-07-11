CIMC to Supply Hulls for Two FPSOs Being Built by Seatrium for Petrobras

CIMC Raffles, a subsidiary of CIMC Group, has secured engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts from Seatrium for the supply of the hulls for two floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units being built for Brazil’s national oil and gas company Petrobras.

With the latest agreement, CIMC Raffles has previously delivered two and is currently constructing a total of four FPSO Hulls for Petrobras.

The FPSO platforms - P-84 and P-85 - are part of Petrobras' new generation of FPSOs, characterized by a high production capacity that priorities sustainable practices with innovative technologies.

The P-84 and P-85 FPSOs will each have a production capacity of 225,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and gas processing capacity of 10 million cubic meters per day (Sm3 /d).

Both FPSOs will incorporate advanced technologies such as zero routine flaring and venting, variable speed drives and measures to control emissions and capture CO2, including an all-electric concept, which focuses on efficient power generation and increased energy efficiency to achieve a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity.

CIMC Raffles is responsible for the EPC of the hulls, living quarters, and M15B module for these two vessels.

Upon completion, the vessels will be deployed in the Atapu and Sépia oil fields in the eastern Santos Basin of Brazil, located approximately 200 kilometers offshore from Rio de Janeiro

To remind, Seatrium secured a contract from Petrobras, acting as operator of Atapu and Sepia consortiums, for the newbuild supply of FPSO platforms P-84 and P-85 back in May 2024.

Construction of the P-84 and P-85 FPSOs will start in first quarter of 2025 with the final delivery expected to be in 2029, Seatrium said at the time.

Earlier that month, Petrobras, together with its partners, made the final investment decision (FID) for the second development phase of Atapu and Sépia fields where the two newbuild FPSOs will be deployed.