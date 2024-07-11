Lower Than Average Production at PNGF Sud Off Congo Brings Workover Team to Field

Oil and gas company PetroNor E&P has marked lower than average production at Perenco-operated PNGF Sud field offshore Congo in the second quarter of the year, disclosing also that an additional workover team will be employed at the field to bring it up to speed.

PetroNor E&P said that the second quarter average net working production from its 16.83% interest in the field was 4,672 bopd, compared with 5,037 bopd in the previous quarter and 5,003 bopd in the same period in 2023.

Production efficiency during the quarter averaged 81%, which is lower than the 2023 average of 92%, due to system instabilities from commissioning activities and third-party power import interruptions, according to PetroNor E&P.

These instabilities have also contributed to a growing number of workover candidates.

In order to address this backlog an additional workover team has been added to bring the number of teams assigned to PNGF Sud up to three, with the latest team expected to start during July, the company said.

Commissioning of the new Tchendo 2 platform was completed in April, and the generators produce some 10 MW power to the wider field.

Power generation is currently fueled with gas from the nearby Likouala field, operated by Congorep, where Perenco has a 35% interest.

A new gas line from Tchibeli NE, Tchibeli and Litanzi to Tchendo 2 will be finished mid-July to allow the PNGF Sud to be self-sufficient for its power needs.

With stable power supply and three operational workover crews, production rates and production efficiencies are forecasted to increase in the second half of the year, PetroNor E&P said.

With normalized production efficiencies, the production capacity of the field and wells would be 5,300 bopd for PetroNor E&P on a net basis.

As communicated previously, the company has lifted and sold 914,268 bbls of oil for an average realised price of $82.70 per barrel year-to-date. The next lifting is scheduled for the fourth quarter.

PetroNor E&P holds 16.83% stake in the PNGF sud, indirect through part of Hemla E&P Congo interest, which has a 20% stake, along with Perenco as the operator with 40%, SNPC 15%, Continent Congo 10%, Africa Oil & Gas Corporation 10%, and Petro Congo 5% working interests.