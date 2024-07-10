Wellesley Petroleum Strikes Oil in North Sea

Oil and gas company Wellesley Petroleum has proven oil and gas in an appraisal well drilled in the North Sea, using COSL Drilling’s COSLPromoter drilling rig.

The oil was discovered in the Gnomoria Appraisal (35/10-12 S) well in the North Sea, about 100 kilometers southwest of Florø.

This is the first appraisal well to be drilled in production licence 1184 S, which was awarded in APA 2022.

Wellesley Petroleum is the operator of the license, with 10% working interest, with Equinor holding 90%.

The well was drilled with COSL’s COSLPromoter, a semi-submersible drilling rig designed to operate in water depths up to 750 meters.

Preliminary estimations of the size of the discovery range between 0.8 to 4 million standard cubic metres of recoverable oil equivalent (Sm3 o.e.).

This corresponds to between 5 to 25 million barrels o.e, according to Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD).

Gnomoria is located in an area with multiple discoveries. The licensees said they are considering a tie-back to existing infrastructure in the area.