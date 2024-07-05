SBM Offshore and Technip Energies Launch Floating Wind Joint Venture

SBM Offshore and Technip Energies have formally launched Ekwil, a 50-50 joint venture dedicated to floating offshore wind.

Ekwil is a pure player delivery partner offering a diversified range of ‘series production’ floating offshore wind solutions to meet the growing and demanding needs of energy customers around the world.

The joint venture brings together expertise and experience of the two companies to collectively power progress with two technologies - semi-submersible INO15 by Technip Energies and tension leg platform Float4Wind by SBM Offshore.

This approach covers a large spectrum of the floating offshore wind market, aiming to bring these technologies to commercial deployment.

Headquartered in France, Ekwil relies on a core team of 40 specialists, and will be backed by the resources of SBM Offshore and Technip Energies for project execution.

With 25 years of experience in the offshore industry, Séverine Baudic, formerly Managing Director of New Energies & Services at SBM Offshore, has become the CEO of Ekwil.

Willy Gauttier, previously VP Floating Offshore Wind of Technip Energies, has been appointed as COO.

“By bringing together two world leading players, Ekwil will accelerate the deployment of industrial solutions for the nascent floating offshore wind market. This joint-venture with SBM Offshore illustrates the commitment of Technip Energies to provide a diversified and expanding range of low-carbon solutions to support the global net-zero trajectory,” said Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies.

“It’s just a question of time for market potential in floating offshore wind power to materialize. This collaboration with Technip Energies ensures the availability of optimal solutions with certainty and reliability in delivery. Ekwil leads both partners towards success, pioneering new standards in renewable energy and driving progress towards a net-zero future,” added Øivind Tangen, CEO of SBM Offshore.