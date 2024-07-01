Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Malaysia's Sabah State to Develop Oil, Gas Facilities with Gibson Shipbrokers

© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock
© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

London-based Gibson Shipbrokers and Malaysian state-owned Sabah Oil & Gas Development Corporation (SOGDC) have signed an agreement to develop oil and gas facilities in the Southeast Asian nation's Sabah state.

The oil and gas facilities will be developed at the Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park in Sabah, and will include the construction of a jetty, onshore hydrocarbon storage terminals and a floating power plant, according to a statement from Gibson Shipbrokers.

The inclusion of LNG bunkering, handling and refilling facilities is also under close consideration, it added.

A feasibility study for the proposed development is being carried out and is scheduled for completion by early July 2024.

In 2022, the Sabah state government and state energy firm Petronas launched a gas masterplan to further develop the domestic gas industry. It includes the construction of a 2 million ton per annum liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant at the Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park.

Malaysia was the world's fifth largest LNG exporter last year, shipping out nearly 27 million tons of the super-chilled fuel in 2023, according to Kpler and LSEG data. Sabah is a key gas producing state in Malaysia.


(Reuters - Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

LNG Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© wanfahmy / Adobe Stock

Conrad Inks Mako Field Gas Sales Agreement with...
© atdr / Adobe Stock

Fulcrum LNG Set to Help Guyana Develop Its Natural Gas...

Insight

Preparing for Floating Wind – Leveraging the Oil & Gas Supply Chain

Preparing for Floating Wind –

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

Lebanon Pushes Deadline for Offshore Oil and Gas Licensing Round

Lebanon Pushes Deadline for Of

Saipem Starts Work at French Offshore Wind Project

Saipem Starts Work at French O

Hanwha Ocean Names New Head of Offshore Engineering

Hanwha Ocean Names New Head of

Kongsberg Debuts Underwater Mountable Thruster with PM Motor

Kongsberg Debuts Underwater Mo

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine