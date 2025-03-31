Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CNOOC Makes Major Oil and Gas Discovery in South China Sea

(Credit: CNOOC)
(Credit: CNOOC)

China's state-owned oil and gas firm China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has made a major oil field discovery of Huizhou 19-6 in the deep and ultra-deep plays of the South China Sea, which adds over a hundred million tons of oil equivalent in-place.

Huizhou 19-6 oil field is located in the eastern South China Sea, with an average water depth of approximately 100 meters.

The main oil-bearing plays are Paleogene Enping Formation and Wenchang Formation, and the oil property is light crude.

The discovery well HZ19-6-3 was drilled and completed at a depth of 5,415 meters, which encountered a total of 127 meters oil and gas pay zones.

The well was tested to produce 413 barrels of crude oil and 2.41 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. Through continued exploration, the proved in-place volume of Huizhou 19-6 oilfield has exceeded a hundred million tons of oil equivalent.

“In recent years, CNOOC Limited has strengthened the research on exploration theory and technology of the deep and ultra-deep plays in the South China Sea, and breakthroughs have been achieved.

“This discovery has confirmed the largest integrated clastic oilfield in the northern South China Sea in terms of original oil in place, breaking the traditional theoretical understanding, and demonstrating the enormous exploration potential of deep and ultra-deep plays in high-temperature and highly active basins offshore China,” said Xu Changgui, the Chief Geologist of CNOOC.

“CNOOC Limited has made numerous breakthroughs in oil and gas exploration in the eastern South China Sea. Oilfields with hundred-million-ton oil in-place have been discovered in this area for two consecutive years, making it a new driver of the offshore oil and gas production growth.

“The company will continue to strengthen its efforts in oil and gas exploration and development, to consolidate the resource base for increasing reserves and production, so as to bolster the high-quality development of the company,” added Zhou Xinhuai, CEO of the company.

Drilling Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Reelwell)

Odfjell Technology Takes Share in Reelwell for $3.8M

Apollo to Pay $1B for 25% Stake in BP Pipelines

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Equinor Brings Norway’s Northernmost Field On Stream (Video)

Equinor Brings Norway’s Northe

Current News

Petrofac Scoops $500M Worth of Contracts So Far in 2025

Petrofac Scoops $500M Worth of

RWE’s London Array Offshore Wind Farm to Power 40O UK Locations

RWE’s London Array Offshore Wi

Aker Solutions Gets Onboard Northern Lights CCS Project’s Next Phase

Aker Solutions Gets Onboard No

Philippine 500MW OW Project Cleared for Pre-Development Activities

Philippine 500MW OW Project Cl

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine