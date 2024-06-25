Danish Firms Acquires Siemens Gamesa Turbine for Floating Wind-Wave Demonstrator

Denmark-based renewable energy technology developer Floating Power Plant has acquired wind turbine generator from Siemens Gamesa for its flagship floating wind, wave, and green hydrogen hybrid offshore platform.

The selected wind turbine, a 4.3 MW SWT-DD-120 from Siemens Gamesa, fits Floating Power Plant's requirements for a well-established technology, the company said.

It will be fitted at the demonstrator platform, positioned at the PLOCAN test site in the Canary Isles. The platform has been designed to meet local requirements and conditions.

The wind turbine generator will play a crucial role in Floating Power Plant's full-scale demonstrator project, showcasing an unprecedented integration of wind power, wave power, and hydrogen storage technologies.

The capacity of wave energy converters forming part of the platform will be 800kW, forming a 5 MW demonstrator.

"Securing the wind turbine generator is a pivotal milestone for our project. This acquisition underscores our commitment to driving sustainable energy innovation,” said Anders Køhler, CEO of Floating Power Plant.

"It is precisely what we need for this project. This wind turbine generator aligns with the site requirements, and its direct-drive technology is a perfect fit for our demonstrator platform,” added Laura Volta Roqueta, Senior Wind Turbine Engineer at Floating Power Plant.

In 2023, the project received a substantial grant of $28 million (€26) million from the EU Innovation Fund, highlighting its significance in advancing the European Union's clean energy goals.