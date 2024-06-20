Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BOEM Seeks Input on Environmental Analysis of Gulf of Maine Offshore Wind Area

Source: BOEM
Source: BOEM

In support of the Biden-Harris administration’s goals for deploying 30GW of offshore wind energy capacity by 2030 and 15GW of floating offshore wind energy capacity by 2035, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has announced the availability of its draft Environmental Assessment (EA) of the Wind Energy Area (WEA) located in the U.S. Gulf of Maine.

The draft EA analyzes the potential issuance of commercial wind energy leases offshore Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. It considers the potential environmental impacts associated with activities such as surveys and installation of meteorological buoys, but not installation of offshore turbines, which would be covered by a separate environmental review if a project proposal is submitted by a leaseholder.  

On April 30, 2024, the Department of the Interior announced a proposed offshore wind energy lease sale in the Gulf of Maine, which would include eight potential leasing areas within the WEA offshore Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Industry News Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Vattenfall)

Netherlands: 2GW Offshore Wind Farm Co-Located with...
© chungking / Adobe Stock

BOEM to Lend Helping Hand to Maryland’s Offshore Wind

Insight

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oil Demand Forecast is Right

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oi

Video

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data Flow at Greater Depths

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data

Current News

BOEM Seeks Input on Environmental Analysis of Gulf of Maine Offshore Wind Area

BOEM Seeks Input on Environmen

Equinor Awarded CO2 Storage licenses in North Sea

Equinor Awarded CO2 Storage li

Woodside Establishes New Leadership Structure

Woodside Establishes New Leade

Norway May Oil & Gas Output Down But Beats Forecast

Norway May Oil & Gas Output Do

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine