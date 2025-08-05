Glamox to Illuminate Taiwan’s Fengmiao Offshore Wind Farm

Lighting specialist Glamox has secured contracts to light the wind turbine foundation transition pieces for the Fengmiao wind farm, to be located near Taichung, offshore Taiwan.

Glamox will provide approximately 920 marine-certified LED luminaires to illuminate the jacket foundation transition pieces for 33 turbines, which will generate a combined 495 MW of clean electricity.

The company’s contracts are with the two companies building the foundation jackets - SK OceanPlant of South Korea and Taiwan’s Century Wind Power, in collaboration with ProCon Taiwan.

The transition piece is the cylindrical steel structure that connects the wind turbine to its foundation. It serves as the primary access point to the turbine tower of the V236-15.0 MW turbines supplied by Vestas.

It includes boat landing systems, platforms, and ladders. It is vital that the area is well-lit for inspection and maintenance teams and that the luminaires function flawlessly in an emergency.

Glamox is providing 35 RLX C floodlights and 884 MIR G2 WOF luminaires. The energy-efficient LED lighting has a designed lifespan of 100,000 hours at 45°C. Both types of light are also equipped with a three-hour battery pack in case of a power outage.

The lighting will be delivered in the summer of 2025. It will be installed by SK OceanPlant at its yard in Goseong County, South Korea, and by ProCon Taiwan at Century Wind Power’s yard in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Fengmiao is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027, providing green energy to large corporate users.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) oversees the overall development and management of Fengmiao, including securing financing, supervising construction, and ensuring the project meets its operational targets.

“This is the third Taiwanese wind farm project we have recently secured. It follows the Hai Long Wind Farm 2 and 3 and the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 projects that we announced in March 2024.

“Our offshore customers know they can depend on our marine-grade lighting, which is designed to withstand extreme weather conditions, vibrations, and the corrosive saltwater environment,” said Tommy Stranden, Chief Sales & Commercial Officer of Glamox’s Marine, Offshore & Wind business.