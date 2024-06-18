Norwegian-Korean Academic Cooperation Set Up to Boost Offshore Wind Workforce

Norway-based company Deep Wind Offshore has joined forces with the Korean Jeollanam-do province and leading maritime universities in Norway and South Korea, to develop and strengthen the offshore wind workforce.

Deep Wind Offshore has initiated the multilateral cooperation with the Korean Jeollanam-do province, Western Norway University of Applied Sciences (HVL), Mokpo National University (MNU), and Mokpo Maritime University (MMU).

The cooperation includes developing educational programs for professional and skilled workers, joint research on offshore wind, operating exchange student programs, and mutual personnel exchanges.

“If an offshore wind industry cluster representing the Asia-Pacific region is established in Jeollanam-do, it will create significant synergies by combining research, development, and workforce training.

“We will strive to maintain a close partnership with Norway, Deep Wind Offshore, HVL, MNU, and MMU. With the objective of constructing a large-scale 30 GW offshore wind power project, Jeollanam-do is committed to creating quality jobs and building a vibrant region”, said Governor Kim Young-rok of Jeollanam-do.

“We are enthusiastic to take part in an agreement that sets the bar for multilateral development in offshore wind. Deep Wind Offshore is committed to the economic and social development in the regions where we operate. We believe bringing together cross sector expertise will benefit the industry in two of our core markets”, added Hans Petter Øvrevik, CCO of Deep Wind Offshore.

Deep Wind Offshore is currently developing two bottom fixed offshore wind projects in Yeosu and Wando County in Jeollanam-do.

The projects are being developed together with joint venture partner BP, and each has a planned installed capacity of more than 1 GW.

The Jeollanam-do province is planning for 8.25 GW offshore wind along its western coastline and is currently developing the most advanced offshore wind industry hub in the country.

This includes South Korea’s first port dedicated to the installation, where Vestas plans to establish its first turbine production facility in the nation.